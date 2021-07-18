-
Southern New Hampshire residents had a lot of questions for Liberty Utilities Wednesday night at the public unveiling of a proposed natural gas…
The energy company's announcement that it had suspended the controversial three billion dollar proposal prompted celebration among the project's opponents…
Energy company Kinder Morgan announced yesterday it is shelving plans for its controversial natural gas pipeline project through Southern New Hampshire.…
Natural gas pipeline developer Kinder Morgan says it has "suspended" its plans to develop a major natural gas pipeline along the southern border of New…
With pipeline developer Kinder Morgan submitting its paperwork to build a new natural gas pipeline across Southern New Hampshire this year, lawmakers from…
Activists opposing a plan to build a major natural gas pipeline through Southern New Hampshire delivered a petition of more than 10,000 signatures to…
Two members of New Hampshire's Congressional delegation have come out in opposition to Northeast Energy Direct—the controversial natural gas pipeline…
It's one of the more, shall we say, parochial questions presidential candidates have faced on the campaign trail this year: What do you think of the…
Late Friday evening the Public Utilities Commission approved Liberty Utilities' proposal to buy space on a controversial natural gas pipeline proposed for…
A company proposing a natural gas pipeline that would run through New Hampshire is holding more public meetings about the project.Kinder Morgan officials…