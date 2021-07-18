-
New Hampshire's director of public health says he is resigning to allow for "new leadership" of the division.Dr. Jose Montero announced in a statement…
-
New Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan’s administration is announcing a mandatory three-week home quarantine for any travelers to New Hampshire who have had…
-
State health officials are urging people to get their annual flu vaccination.The flu causes over 25,000 deaths a year in the U.S. and has already been…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says another Exeter Hospital patient has tested positive for the original strain of hepatitis C.…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says that drug diversion is the most likely cause of the hepatitis C outbreak at Exeter…