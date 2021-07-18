-
In their effort to woo voters before next month’s primary, Democratic Presidential candidates have come out with an array of policy plans, including ones…
-
Throughout the presidential primary campaign, voters in New Hampshire have said climate change is one of their top priorities. And even as candidates…
-
Stonyfield Kicks Off Climate-Focused Campaign ForumsVoters at a presidential campaign forum about climate change Thursday night say the issue still isn't getting enough attention.The event, at yogurt-maker…
-
John Delaney is a former Congressman from Maryland who's running for the Democratic presidential nomination. He first announced his candidacy almost two…
-
Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney says the 2020 election is going to be "fought in the center." The Democratic presidential primary candidate spoke…
-
Former three-term Maryland Congressman John Delaney announced his run for the Democratic nomination in July 2017, the earliest of any candidate--a move…
-
Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney is among 15 —by latest count— Democrats running for President.Delaney was the first Democrat to announce a bid for the…