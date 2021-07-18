-
New Hampshire Attorney General Joe Foster will step down at month's end after four years leading the state's justice department.In his resignation letter…
-
While Republican governors in Massachusetts and Vermont expressed concern over the weekend about President Trump’s recent executive order on immigration…
-
It’s no secret drugs like OxyContin and hydromorphone are highly addictive. The real question is this: do drug companies downplay how addictive they are…
-
Attorney General Joseph Foster says New Hampshire will start reporting certain individuals suffering from mental illness to the national gun background…
-
New Hampshire will spend $100,000 to hire a law firm to investigate whether drug makers have marketed opioids in a deceptive fashion. New Hampshire's…
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s investigation into marketing practices by large pharmaceutical companies hit a roadblock this week. The Attorney…
-
New Hampshire officials say they want to work more closely with the medical community to stop the growth in heroin abuse.Attorney General Joe Foster spoke…
-
Rockingham County Attorney Jim Reams is seeking to get his job back, arguing his suspension by the New Hampshire Attorney General was…
-
The Executive Council has voted unanimously to approve former state Sen. Joseph Foster as New Hampshire's next attorney general.The 53-year-old Foster is…