Portsmouth marks the 115th anniversary Saturday of its hosting of peace talks that ended the Russo-Japanese War.The 1905 armistice earned President…
The administration wants to “pivot east” - to move away from Europe and the Middle East and more towards Japan, South Korea, and especially China - given…
Two weeks ago marked the second anniversary of the nuclear disaster and subsequent evacuation of Fukushima, Japan defying the government-mandated…
"Girl Model": A Journey of Deceipt and ExploitationThe dream of “being discovered” is on parade at a casting call in Novosibirsk, one of several Siberian cities that supply the pre-adolescent, doe-eyed,…
Toyota is still the leading foreign carmaker in the U.S., but the company was severely tested by back-to-back crises: in 2010, massive recalls; then last year, the Japan tsunami. Although it lost U.S. market share, Toyota stayed in the black through its darkest hours.
Kazuo Ueda toiled quietly in southern Japan for two decades in a quest both impressive and quixotic: compiling the world's first Yiddish-Japanese dictionary. It's the first time the Jewish language has been translated into a non-European language other than Hebrew.
Gangster and samurai movies have long dominated the Japanese film industry, and both genres require high body counts. Kirareyaku, or "sliced-up actors," specialize in meeting that need. The group's leading light, Seizo Fukumoto, has died at least 50,000 times — on screen.
The northeast coast of Japan has an older population, fewer jobs and more tsunamis than the rest of the country. The regional economy had been declining long before last year's disaster. Many people say in order to survive, the region needs to remake itself.
Though the immediate nuclear crisis in Japan has passed, the process of securing and stabilizing the radioactive materials from the melted-down reactors will be a long, expensive slog. Recovery workers will also need to decontaminate the area surrounding the plant.
A year after the earthquake and tsunami that killed almost 20,000 people in northeast Japan, schoolchildren are moving on, but have not forgotten. The students and their teachers talk about the effect the quake and its aftermath has had on them.