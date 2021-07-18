-
A Jackson hotel employee who was accused of violating the state’s Civil Rights Act has been fined and will pay restitution to her two victims.Priscillla…
-
A 143-year-old New Hampshire covered bridge is going to be shut down to vehicle traffic for about two months for extensive repair work.The Honeymoon…
-
A New Hampshire court is ordering an inn manager accused of shoving a couple she thought were Muslim after getting into a dispute over a refund not to…
-
Jackson Woman Denies Religion Motivated Altercation, Cites Self-Defense Against 'Arabian Terrorists'A Jackson woman accused of a hate crime says her actions inside a hotel lobby had nothing to do with the alleged victims’ religion.In a preliminary…
-
With Hate Crime Assault Case, AG’s New Civil Rights Unit Takes Center StageLast summer, an alleged attack on a biracial boy in Claremont made national headlines. There were also racially charged incidents at UNH, and on a school…
-
A woman from Jackson, New Hampshire, is being accused of a hate crime for allegedly assaulting two people in an effort to remove them from her family's…