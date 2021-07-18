-
President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal seeks to help reach the administration's ambitious clean energy goals for the U.S. over the...
New Hampshire’s coal-fired power plant, the last of its kind in New England not set to retire, will now remain online through at least 2025, despite calls…
This week in Texas, millions of people lost power in rolling blackouts after a historic winter storm. But could this happen in New England? And what are…
Activists are calling on electric customers in New Hampshire and New England to stop paying their utility bills on Sept. 1, in a strike that aims to put…
Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant is back online after an unplanned shutdown this past weekend.Officials with the plant and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission…
New England used more wind and solar power than ever last year, but fossil fuels still make up half the electricity generated in the region.In new data,…
An effort to force the region's powerful energy stakeholder group to hold public meetings has been shot down by federal regulators.An energy trade…
New England's electric grid operators are expecting some extra demand for electricity during this weekend's Patriots Super Bowl appearance.ISO-New England…
New England’s electric grid operators are preparing for the region’s next nor’easter – whenever it arrives – with a special storm training completed…
Energy can be tough to understand. When we flip a light switch, we know the lights should come on. But we might not know where that power came from – or…