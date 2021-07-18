Iran Coverage

-
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Defense Secretary Mark Esper about the constitutional authority to strike Iranian proxies in Iraq and Iran on its home soil in retaliation for attacks on American forces.
-
NPR international correspondent Jane Arraf and freelance photographer Alexander Tahaov were among journalists invited to tour the Ain al-Assad air base, which houses some 1,500 U.S. troops.
-
France, Germany and the U.K. say they are lodging a dispute against Tehran. While they voiced hope for the nuclear agreement's survival, the clock is ticking — and renewed sanctions may be looming.
-
The move comes as Iranians continue to protest against the government over the tragedy. An Iranian judiciary spokesman says "a number of individuals have been arrested."
-
We begin our Jan. 13 show with U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado. A former Superintendent of Schools in Denver and co-sponsor of the Green New Deal,…
-
As relations between the United States and Iran remain tense, New Hampshire's military personnel and veterans are also considering the implications for…
-
Washington's escalating conflict and crisis with Iran has become a central focus of the presidential race. Voters are expressing concern, and the…
-
Satellite Photos Reveal Extent Of Damage From Iranian Strike On Air Base In IraqAt least five structures were damaged in the attack on the base in Anbar province, which apparently was precise enough to hit individual buildings. There have been no reports of casualties.
-
President Trump is scheduled to speak to the nation at 11 a.m. today following attacks on military bases in Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed.Trump…
-
The president said no Americans were harmed after Iran launched missile strikes against U.S. military forces in Iraq in apparent retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani.