-
Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bipartisan bill into law Friday that aims to protect New Hampshire businesses from having to collect and remit sales taxes for…
-
A bipartisan group of lawmakers are reviving a bill voted down last summer during a special session, as the state continues to search for a way to respond…
-
New Hampshire House lawmakers fail to pass a challenge to the Internet sales tax, an apparent rebuke to Governor Chris Sununu and the Senate, which had…
-
State lawmakers failed to pass a bill Wednesday that backers say would have protected New Hampshire businesses from having to collect sales taxes on…
-
State lawmakers will be in Concord on Wednesday to vote on a bill aimed at protecting New Hampshire businesses from having to collect online sales tax.The…
-
A committee of state lawmakers wrapped up work Thursday on bill sparked by a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. The legislation seeks to block other…
-
The N.H. Supreme Court decides that the voting bill defining residency/domicile, HB1264, is constitutional. Candidates for New Hampshire's First…
-
A major ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court last month means that states that impose a sales tax can now require businesses located outside of their borders…
-
State lawmakers will return to Concord on July 25th for a special legislative session in response to an online sales tax ruling by the U.S. Supreme…
-
The Executive Council will vote Wednesday on Governor Chris Sununu’s request for a special legislative session this summer.The call for a session stems…