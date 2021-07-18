-
At least 20 adults have died in New Hampshire because of complications related to the flu since September. And across the country, this year's flu season…
-
It is a bad flu season this year, we look at why, the history of the flu and its vaccine, and where you should get vaccinated. To listen to the show,…
-
New Hampshire is one of 49 states reporting “widespread” flu activity, meaning the virus is rearing its head in more than half of the state. And according…
-
They say charity begins at home - but can altruism go too far? Today on Word of Mouth, a look at the complicated motivations behind the actions of extreme…
-
Flu season has begun in New Hampshire.The Department of Health and Human Services says three adults tested positive for influenza, one each in Carroll,…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says there were 49 adult deaths related to the flu this season, the highest total since it began…
-
Flu Fever Hits The Granite StateThe influenza season started much earlier this year and the strain is considered more severe. Many worry how much of a toll this will take. In New…
-
This week, New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services identified the season’s first case of influenza. Beth Daly, chief of infectious disease…
-
According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu season is usually at its peak by February…but not this year.Might it have something to do with all the…