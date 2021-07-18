-
For decades, environmentalists have fought to keep plastic, glass, paper and other recyclables out of landfills where they’d sit for thousands of…
Home to a sixth of the world’s population and the third largest economy, India is certainly not a force to be ignored. With a GDP beyond the size of…
When Akash Kapur returned to India after more than a decade of living in the United States, he returned to a place he hardly recognized. He chronicles some of those changes in his book, India Becoming: A Portrait of Life in Modern India.
Hundreds of millions of poor Indians have never had proper identification documents, which makes it difficult to do many things in a rapidly modernizing country. A high-tech government project is starting to fix that.
Restaurants that cater to the affluent in India are forgoing vegetables in return for ever increasing amounts of meat. Commentator Sandip Roy describes what it's like for a lifelong vegetarian to be confronted with chicken kebabs, mutton biryani and lamb shanks.
About 4500 people living in New Hampshire were born in India. And more than a third of them live in Nashua. They do their best to keep their connections…