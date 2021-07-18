-
We take a look back 75 years ago to July 1, 1944, when representatives from 44 nations convened to devise a post-World War II monetary system. The…
Signed in New Hampshire seventy years ago this summer, the Bretton Woods Agreement established the U.S. dollar as the new standard for global trade. We’ll…
At a news conference kicking off the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she wants to secure at least $400 billion for a special crisis fund for Europe. Thus far, the U.S. has chosen not to contribute.
In an interview with NPR, Lagarde said the loose governmental nature of the union is a problem, a challenge and perhaps a solution.