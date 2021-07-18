-
Representatives from several federal agencies converged in New Hampshire Tuesday to provide information on how municipalities can make use of government…
New Hampshire housing authorities across the state are set to receive a total of $7.9 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds. HUD says the…
New Hampshire’s United States Senators are criticizing proposed cuts to a federally funded grant program.Both Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan spoke in…
A program that distributes grants to New Hampshire communities says it's delaying some awards due to congressional inaction in Washington.The New…