How We Work

-
Full-time workers often spend more time with their colleagues than their families. So, what's the history of work in the U.S. What changes could be in…
-
Machines will soon take over for humans and slog through the dirty work, leaving people free to do whatever they choose in a world without work. We talk…
-
New Hampshire is a small state with a small job market, leading some 80,000 Granite Staters to commute to work south of the border.The reason for all that…
-
At the height of the recession, the Class of 2011 was taking PSATs and perusing college brochures. What is it like to make plans for your future in a…
-
In a troubled economy, New Hampshire’s baby boomers are holding onto their jobs while 20-somethings start their careers. Granite State businesses are…
-
Numbers were provided by the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics and New Hampshire Office of Energy and Planning. Forecast projections were calculated by…
-
New Hampshire women had plenty to celebrate a year ago, when voters elected a woman to the corner office in Concord and sent the nation’s first all-female…
-
All week NHPR reporters and producers are spending time talking to Granite Staters about their jobs. What's it's like to be a logger, a music teacher, or…
-
It's a trend that has been ongoing for years, but was accelerated by the recession: women as breadwinners. Kristin Smith is family demographer at the…
-
New Hampshire’s food system is growing and changing, and that means old jobs are evolving. Farmers, for example, are doing marketing and media along with…