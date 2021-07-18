-
Joe Hill is the author of several short story collections, the Locke & Key comic book series, and best-selling novels The Heart-Shaped Box, NOS4A2, and…
-
Prior to the Civil War, images of war were the stuff of legends and mystery – then came the photographs of Alexander Gardner. Today, the legacy of a…
-
We had the pleasure of speaking with Dana GoOoOoOuld about his favorite Halloween movies. If you haven't solidified your spooky viewing schedule for…
-
When it comes to rigid safeguards against the Ebola virus, New York’s governor says “Better safe than sorry”. But what happens when panic inflates the…
-
The National Institute of Justice estimates that up to 40,000 unidentified human remains have been collected and stored in evidence rooms across the…
-
Here’s the set-up…a doomed group of teens isolated on location X -- a campsite, fairground..dorm. A psychopathic killer, often disfigured, stalks…