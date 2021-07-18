-
Jeff Rapsis is a hard man to shut up once he gets going on his favorite subject. Ask him about how silent movies used to be staged, and Rapsis overwhelms…
Movies, politics, culture... and the Oscars. We look at what this year's Academy Awards try to reflect about American society, and whether they do it…
Before Maz Jobrani was a panelist on Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, he was an actor trying to get a break. On today’s show we’ll talk to the Iranian-born…
For the past 27 years the editors of Popular Science have identified products and technologies designed to change our world. On today’s show we’ll review…
A montage of new ideas, picked fresh from the Word of Mouth vault:Abolishing tips: usually, the debate around gratuity revolves around whether to leave 15…
A Biologist's Plea To Hollywood: Make 'Real' Animals The StarsTurbo is a big budget, animated, kid’s comedy about a snail’s dream to win the Indy 500, though the movie didn’t do as well as studios had hoped, one…
Making Movies With The PentagonThe Pentagon has often played a role in shaping blockbuster films…at least those featuring tanks, ships, and other military gear. We wondered about the…
Nate Silver opened the public’s eyes to the power of predictive statistics… now, having already conquered politics, marketing, and social media,…
On Sunday, tens of millions of people worldwide will watch the dazzling gowns, jewels, and strained smiles on display at the eighty-fifth annual Academy…
Grab your ballots, Oscar weekend is coming up. This year's category for best actress includes a then-six-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis in "Beasts of the…