If you're on Facebook, chances are tragic shootings and a hotly contested political climate have turned your social media feed into a forum for emotions,…
Donald Trump is praised as “authentic” because he speaks without a practiced politician’s filter. Meanwhile, pundits knock Hillary Clinton for not putting…
Pull the shades, put on your skeptics cap, leave your friends behind and climb on board because today’s show is all about conspiracies, cults, and cons.…
We’ve all heard the saying “seeing is believing”, but does it ring true in a photoshopped-world? On today’s show we’ll try to find the answer to this…
Abraham Lincoln famously said: you can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all…
As college kids move back to campus, one Ivy League insider says that elite universities aren’t producing independent thinkers, but high functioning…
Happy April Fools! All jokes aside, we have a no-fooling show with a look at all sides of pranks, hoaxes, cons, and the experts who study and make them…