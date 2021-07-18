-
One Hiker Dies, Another Rescued In The White Mountains This WeekendAuthorities have recovered the body of a Massachusetts man who died while hiking in New Hampshire.The Fish and Game department says 26-year-old John…
A 25 year-old Pennsylvania man hiking on the Chandler Brook Trail on Mount Washington called for help yesterday saying he was wet and worried about…
Update: Fish and Game officials have identified the hiker as 54-year-old Timothy Hallock of Orient New York.A dead hiker was found Sunday on the Castle…
A 32-year-old woman missing since Sunday in The White Mountains has been found dead...Kate Matrosova’s body was found near Star Lake between Mount Madison…
Searching resumes this morning for a 32 year old woman who may have spent the night in deadly weather conditions between Mount Adams and Mount…
A 39-year-old New Hampshire man who had been running and hiking with friends along the Appalachian Trail when he collapsed and died has been…
Authorities say a Maine hiker has died after suffering a medical emergency while climbing New Hampshire's Mount Jefferson.The New Hampshire Fish and Game…
House and Senate negotiators have reached a tentative agreement on a bill that creates a program to sell "hike safe" cards to hikers that would forgive…
New Hampshire officials have identified the 60-year-old man who died Saturday while hiking in the White Mountains.The New Hampshire Fish and Game…