-
Gardening Guy Henry Homeyer talks about “the three B’s” of cold weather crops in his garden: Broccoli, Brussel sprouts… and kale. Kale? That starts with a…
-
Gardening Guy Henry Homeyer gave us some homework last week; he told us to get some garlic- to plant. You wrote this week that this is the time for…
-
Gardening Guy and Cornish Flats resident Henry Homeyer says it’s not too late to plant for fall color. We are in the peak of fall foliage season in New…
-
With fall around the corner, it’s a good time to evaluate the growing season just past- and plan ahead for next year. Gardening Guy Henry Homeyer offers…
-
Gardening Guy Henry Homeyer talks about mums, decorative kale and cabbage, and preparing for fall. Fall is on the way… what are you doing to prepare?…
-
New Hampshire's growing season traditionally begins Memorial Day weekend, but if you haven't gotten many plants into your garden this year, it's not too…