Health Policy

Children were restrained or secluded more than 20,000 times in residential youth behavioral health facilities in New Hampshire over a five year period…
New Hampshire has joined a handful of states that mandate some Medicaid recipients to engage in certain activities: for example, a job, school, or…
In Sununu's Budget Address, Health Spending is Front and CenterWhen Gov. Chris Sununu outlined his budget proposal to lawmakers at the State House on Thursday, much of the speech centered on health care, including…
An effort to undo a new work-requirement in the state's Medicaid expansion program went before lawmakers today.The work requirement was part of a…
The average number of people waiting to gain access to a mental health bed in New Hampshire is now 46, up from nine in 2013.The Portsmouth Herald reports…