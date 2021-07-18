health equity

-
Black and Latino people in New Hampshire have faced disproportionate harm from the COVID-19 pandemic, including higher rates of infection. But they're…
People of color have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide due to long-standing inequities in the healthcare system, and in…
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Looks To Address Internal Systemic RacismDartmouth-Hitchcock Health has declared racism a public health crisis, along with 38 other members of the national Healthcare Anchor Network.The national…
Newly released state data shows Black women in New Hampshire have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, echoing patterns seen across the country…
Noticias del 5 de agosto y una Conversación sobre los Efectos Desproporcionados del COVID-19A continuación, lee las noticias de New Hampshire y también, una conversación que tuvimos con la Dra.Trinidad Tellez, directora de la oficina de la…