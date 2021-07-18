-
A continuación, lee las noticias del viernes 4 de junio.También puedes escuchar las noticias haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
A continuación, lee las noticias del jueves 29 de abril. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
Data from the FBI's firearms background check database shows six days in March of this year were among the top 10 highest days of firearms background checks since 1998.
Court Sides with Gun-Rights Supporter Over Ban on Weapons Inside State HouseThe New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Republican state lawmaker who challenged a ban on carrying weapons inside of Representatives Hall…
SIG Sauer is facing another lawsuit over allegations its popular P320 pistol fired without a trigger pull, causing serious injuries to a New Hampshire…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether the legislature can ban firearms from Representatives Hall at the State House.The ban…
New Hampshire is moving closer to allowing police or family members to petition a court to temporarily take away guns from people who may present a danger…
TSA Finds Loaded Gun in N.H. Man's Bag at Boston's Logan AirportThe TSA says a New Hampshire man was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a plane at Boston's Logan International Airport.Transportation Security…
Some Democrats in the statehouse want to make it easier to sue local gun ranges for noise violations. The proposed bill would repeal a 2004 law that…
The Hampstead School District has approved a ban on guns inside its schools. The policy goes into effect immediately. Only police officers will be allowed…