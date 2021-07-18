-
Puppies were everywhere, including in the arms of Gov. Chris Sununu, during a bill signing ceremony on Tuesday at the Humane Society of Greater…
Fourteen-months after 75 Great Danes were seized from a home in Wolfeboro, the Humane Society of the United States says it has successfully adopted all of…
State Sen. Jeff Woodburn arrested on domestic violence and assault charges, followed by calls for his resignation.Governor Sunuu's commission on diversity…
Lawyers for a woman convicted of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion have filed a notice of appeal with the state…
Wolfeboro Dog Breeder Avoids Jail Time, But Faces Nearly $2M FineA Wolfeboro woman found guilty of animal cruelty for her mistreatment of dozens of Great Danes will avoid jail time.Christina Fay was sentenced last month…
A Wolfeboro dog breeder found guilty of mistreating her 84 Great Danes will be sentenced in Carroll County Superior Court on Friday.In a sentencing…
N.H. Debates Changes to Animal Cruelty LawsAfter several cases revealed animals found in squalid conditions in recent years, the state legislature set about tightening laws. However, the Senate and…
One of the most high profile pieces of legislation moving through the New Hampshire Statehouse right now isn’t Medicaid expansion, or a gun bill, or…
It's feeling a lot like primary season in New Hampshire, with two past, and possibly future, Presidential hopefuls making the rounds in the state. The…
It look just a few hours for a jury to find Christina Fay guilty on all 17 counts, a fast ending to one of the highest profile animal abuse cases in…