Governor's Inauguration

After Protestors Target His Home, Sununu Cancels Planned Outdoor Inaugural CeremonyCiting public safety concerns related to a group of armed protestors who have gathered outside of his private home in recent weeks, Gov. Chris Sununu said…
Local lobbying firms and major corporations make up most of the most recent donations to Governor Chris Sununu's inaugural fund, according to the…
In a 22-2 vote, the New Hampshire Senate approved a bill Thursday to tighten rules for committees that cover inaugural expenses.The call for new standards…
A law that passed the year he was elected made Chris Sununu the first New Hampshire governor required to disclose the activities of his inaugural…
With the governor signaling support for offshore wind energy, we talk with environmental reporter Annie Ropeik. We also discuss new limits on PFAS…
New Hampshire Senate President Donna Soucy of Manchester gave a Democratic response to Gov. Chris Sununu's inaugural address Thursday in an interview with…