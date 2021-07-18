GOP Tax Plan

-
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed December 22, 2017, and while parts of it went into effect immediately, 2018 was the first full calendar year under the…
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump will spend part of Tax Day in New Hampshire. The two White House officials will…
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu beamed as he looked out upon a room packed with 60 round tables, each one full of supporters. “A little daunting once…
New IRS advice on prepaying property taxes for 2018 suggests New Hampshire residents may not be able to deduct those prepayments from this year's tax bill…
With only a few days remaining in this tax year, New Hampshire taxpayers are searching for ways to maximize their refunds or minimize their tax bills…
City and town officials in New Hampshire are getting an influx in calls from people wanting to pay their 2018 property taxes early...in this tax…
After the House passed the $1.5 trillion tax cut plan, a technical issue in the Senate dictated changes to the bill. The House will have to vote again Wednesday morning.
"We're going to make our tax system work for you again," Trump said Wednesday, the same day that House and Senate GOP lawmakers announced they have a final tax package they think they can pass soon.
Now that the Senate has passed its own version of a tax bill, lawmakers have to iron out differences with the House bill. The final product could then be sent to the president to be signed into law.
If the GOP can reconcile differences in the tax bills passed by the House and Senate, President Trump could have his wish for signing the $1.4 trillion tax overhaul into law by Christmas.