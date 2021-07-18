-
Ten years ago this week, Rev. Gene Robinson officially became the first openly gay bishop in history. He was elected in June, 2003 and on 7 March, 2004 he…
Nearly ten years ago Vicky Gene Robinson made international news by being the first openly gay person elected Bishop of an Episcopal Diocese. The action…
Bishop Gene Robinson predicts the United States Supreme Court will rule the Defense of Marriage Act is unconstitutional.Appearing on NHPR’s The Exchange,…
Episcopalians in New Hampshire have elected Reverend Robert Hirschfeld as their next Bishop. He will replace Gene Robinson, the first openly gay bishop in…
Today members of the New Hampshire Episcopalian dioceses are gathering to elect a successor to Gene Robinson, the first openly gay Bishop in the history…
New Hampshire Episcopalians are set to choose a successor to retiring Bishop Gene Robinson, whose election in 2003 as the first openly gay Episcopal…