-
Barbara Follett had done more by the age of 25 than many will do in their lifetime. Including vanishing. Today on the show, the disappearance of an…
-
On Saturday, the city of Rochester, N.H. held its first gay pride celebration. Natasha Haverty sends this audio postcard. Click "listen" to hear voices…
-
After much debate, the New Hampshire Senate Thursday postponed voting on a bill that would ban conversion therapy for minors. This controversial practice…
-
Senate lawmakers are considering a bill to ban conversion therapy for minors. The controversial practice aims to convert people from being gay.At a public…
-
Shaheen Backs Review Of Military Discharges For Gay And Lesbian ServicemembersNew Hampshire US Senator Jeanne Shaheen is cosponsoring a bill that would review the service records of those who were discharged from the military for…
-
Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. Today Word of Mouth takes a matrimonial journey, from “I do”, to “I don’t”. First, how…
-
A House panel is holding a hearing on a proposed amendment to New Hampshire's constitution that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual…
-
This week the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments on two high-profile cases about gay rights, including a challenge to the federal Defense of Marriage…
-
This past Saturday at Manchester’s Veterans Memorial Park, more than 500 people showed up to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.It was…
-
The competition in South Africa drew competitors from 22 countries. Black Africans took part for the first time, though one of them now fears for his safety if he returns home to Ethiopia.