The six former military trucks from a government surplus program will help New Hampshire fire departments fight wildfires.
The state has lifted its restrictions on smoking and campfires near public woodlands after recent wet weather.The ban was a rare step taken in late…
With parts of the West ablaze, how have long-standing firefighting practices reshaped forest ecology, both out West and here in the East?Listen to the…
New Hampshire fire officials say humans -- not a meteorite -- caused the 75-acre forest fire in the White Mountains this fall. The Dilly Cliff fire on the…
While Western blazes are common, wildfires in California this year have been especially devastating. Meanwhile, New Hampshire has been battling a…
Fire officials say rain this weekend is keeping a 70-acre forest fire from growing in the White Mountains.Spokesperson Dee Hines said firefighters have…
Lost River Gorge is closing early before one of its busiest weekends because of a brush fire in North Woodstock that has spread to about 70 acres.The fire…
Firefighters continue to work to contain a forest fire on Dilly Cliff, which has led to the closure of the Kinsman Ridge Trail area of the Appalachian…