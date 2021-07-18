Environmentally Green

-
When a city replaces its old-fashioned streetlights with efficient LED lights, it can save a bundle of money on its electricity bills. But it can also…
Earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust. In times of mourning, we emphasize the cyclical nature of life and death - and yet, American burial…
According to a report from the National Park Service only 7% of annual park visitors are African American. On today’s show, we delve into environmental…
Reduce, reuse, recycle? Not in the medical profession. While recycling has become the aspiration or even the norm in most areas of our daily lives, an…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: I'm concerned about toxic ingredients in my cleaning supplies, especially now that I have young…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: I hear the term “greenwashing” a lot these days but am still not sure exactly what it means. Can…
The Greening of ... McDonald's?EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: Has the McDonald’s restaurant chain made significant improvements in recent years with regard to…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: I understand that there are many kinds of automatic features that can be incorporated into a…
Has Recycling Lived Up To Its Promises?EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: Has recycling lived up to its promise to reduce waste and pollution, save energy and provide jobs…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: How can I have a greener, healthier laundry room? -- Billie Alexander, Topeka, KSWhile there are…