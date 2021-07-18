-
State agencies say there’s room for improvement in a construction permit process designed to protect endangered species – but they’re still debating who’s…
A fight is brewing at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services about the permitting rules for construction projects. Builders support a…
Environmental groups say a new state rule, which has support from the construction industry and could become permanent, puts endangered species at greater…
Federal officials announced Friday they won’t be listing the New England Cottontail Rabbit as an endangered species. The news underscores how states are…
Habitat Efforts Working For New England CottontailNew Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says efforts to improve habitat for the endangered New England Cottontail seem to be working. Heidi Holman, a…
A unique forest habitat in Concord that's home to the endangered Karner blue butterfly is getting a face-lift--and over $233,000 in funding --in an effort…
Consider the Giant Panda. Cute, fuzzy, and available for your 24/7 viewing pleasure on the National Zoo’s ‘Panda Cam’. It’s in the top five most popular…
The Bicknell’s thrush is a migratory songbird that winters in the Caribbean but comes to northern New England to breed.It's long been hard to find in the…
The Endangered Species Act -- Success or Failure?EarthTalk® E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: Do environmentalists think the Endangered Species Act has been a success or failure with regard…
Six pairs of piping plovers are nesting on the beaches of Hampton and Seabrook this summer. The birds are endangered in New Hampshire. For years, state…