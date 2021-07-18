End of Life Care

-
The debate over physician-assisted suicide came to the fore in New Hampshire last month when a Concord man asked about it on a national stage. Jim Kinhan,…
Peg Kelly fought three different types of cancer over ten years. Towards the end of the decade her chemotherapy was designed more to reduce her discomfort…
A recent report finds that a growing number of elderly patients outlive their hospice stay, costing Medicare millions, and raising questions about how we…
Tackling the taboo on discussing death: in a series last week, NHPR’s health reporter Todd Bookman examined this movement to encourage end-of-life…
Advance directives—sometimes called living wills—let people decide who can make medical decisions for them and what invasive treatments should be avoided…
Sometimes, even thoughtful planning for the end of one's life can't foresee all the possible outcomes.That was certainly the case for Reverend Canon Randy…
This week, we’ve been looking at end-of-life planning in the Granite State, and some efforts to streamline and increase the use of advance directives--the…
A survey from the National Hospice Foundation finds that Americans are more comfortable talking to their kids about sex than they are talking to their…
The terms used in advance directive forms can be tough to understand and have the possibility for misinterpretation, given that their specific legal…