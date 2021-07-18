Elections 2014

-
Today, Governor Maggie Hassan begins her second term facing a far different political landscape than she faced two years ago. Scroll down for real-time…
Longtime Washington County Sen. Bill Doyle says he'll propose a constitutional amendment to make it less likely that lawmakers will be asked to elect a…
Raimondo Says She's Ready to Take on Rhode Island's ProblemsGina Raimondo’s long path to the top job in Rhode Island politics culminated when she was sworn in Tuesday as the state’s first female governor....
The discovery of 21 so-called "phantom ballots" in Maine's state Senate District 25 has Democrats crying foul. All 21 ballots were cast in Long Island for…
Nationally, only thirty six percent of Americans eligible to vote did so in the recent elections. Not since the start of World War Two has turnout been so…
Although top races got the attention in this year’s mid-term elections, voters in a majority of states also had a slate of ballot measures to consider.…
The secretary of state's office is preparing to recount ballots in 19 New Hampshire races, including one race for a state Senate seat. Officials will…
The U.S. Senate race went to incumbent Jeanne Shaheen, while our Congressional districts split, with Republican Frank Guinta the First District victor,…
Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan buck national Republican trends; state republicans pick up seats in the State House and a look at the strength…
The polls had predicted this race would be tight, and for a time last night, even after media outlets had declared Jeanne Shaheen the winner, Scott Brown…