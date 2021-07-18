-
Three years after what was dubbed the “Arab Spring”, Egypt is preparing for its first election since a military coup last summer. The candidate presumed…
Senator Kelly Ayotte has changed her views on sending aid to Egypt following continued, bloody crackdowns on Muslim Brotherhood supporters. Speaking…
As unrest continues in Egypt, we'll get the thoughts of Granite Staters with an affiliation to the country. We’ll get their thoughts about the recent…
A roundtable of Granite Staters with ties to Egypt gives us their thoughts about the recent unrest in that country, and its difficult transition to a new…
The ad is likely targeted at foreign journalists ahead of next week's presidential runoff.
Election officials upheld their ban of nearly half of the presidential candidates running in next month's contest. Among them are two leading Islamist candidates and the intelligence chief for former President Hosni Mubarak. The decision radically alters the race for a post that will shape Egypt's political landscape.
Is The Old Regime Seeking A Comeback In Egypt?The man who was one of Hosni Mubarak's leading confidants for years has now entered Egypt's presidential race. This has shaken up an already unpredictable contest and raised concerns among many Egyptians.
Islamist leaders in Egypt say they want the country to remain a secular state. But recent actions by Islamist lawmakers suggest otherwise. They've proposed laws to take away women's rights and to ban foreign-language instruction in schools.
A young woman filed suit against the Egyptian military over forced "virginity checks" on female protesters who were arrested last year. While the woman lost her case, there is a growing campaign to put an end to the military's trials of civilians.
After decades of neglect and abuse by Egypt's former regime, Bedouin tribesmen say they are kidnapping Western visitors in an attempt to force the government to meet basic needs such as running water. They say they aren't happy doing it, but they feel they have no choice.