Juul Labs, maker of the popular Juul e-cigarette, is suing two New Hampshire convenience stores for allegedly selling counterfeit vaping devices.According…
Last week, the city of Dover became the first New Hampshire municipality to raise their smoking age from 18 to 21. The new city ordinance prohibits anyone…
Electronic cigarettes could soon be banned in all places where regular cigarettes are already prohibited in a New Hampshire city.Foster's Daily Democrat…
Despite claims by the industry that e-cigarettes are healthier than traditional smoking, more research is raising questions about this alternative,…
According to Wells-Fargo, the e-cigarette market is an estimated 2.5 billion dollar industry and is projected to reach 10 billion dollars in the next 3…
There has been a significant increase in the popularity of this alternative to smoking, but health officials are still weighing the positive and negative…