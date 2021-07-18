-
New Hampshire’s "drug czar" says the recent collapse of Manchester’s Safe Station treatment provider has revealed gaps in the state's care.Last month the…
-
After more than ten hours of debate, the New Hampshire Senate passes a GOP-crafted state budget along party lines. The N.H. House will vote on the plan…
-
The State's so-called "drug czar" is stepping down. James Vara, who held the position for the past year, has been nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu to serve…
-
Governor Maggie Hassan signed an executive order Wednesday calling for the creation of the state’s first ever committee designed to analyze drug overdose…
-
Thirty-eight-year old James Vara is about to become the state's so-called Drug Czar. For another few weeks, he'll be wrapping up his work as a Senior…
-
Governor Maggie Hassan named a drug prosecutor to be the state's new 'Drug Czar.' James Vara helped draft newly enacted legislation to stiffen penalties…
-
Jack Wozmak says with the legislature presently focused on the opioid crisis, now is a good time for him to step down as the state's so-called "drug…
-
The state can now begin spending more than $3 million dollars to address substance abuse in the state budget. That’s after the Governor’s Commission on…
-
Since appointed by Governor Hassan to lead the fight against an epidemic of heroin and opioid abuse, Wozmak has faced some political pushback and a budget…
-
Lawmakers Wednesday approved a $112,500 grant to fund the state's so-called "drug czar" through December, providing some stability to what has been a…