-
Sununu Nominating Business And Economic Affairs CommissionerNew Hampshire is moving forward with efforts to sharpen its focus on economic development by dividing the Department of Resources and Economic…
-
Governor Chris Sununu is nominating Taylor Caswell to be New Hampshire's first Commissioner of Business and Economic Affairs. The position was created in…
-
Gov. Hassan, N.H. Business Delegation On Trade Mission To TurkeyGov. Maggie Hassan and a group of New Hampshire business representatives are on a trade mission in Turkey. Jeffrey Rose, commissioner of the state…
-
We sit down with New Hampshire’s new Commissioner of Resources and Economic Development Jeffrey Rose. As chief advocate for the state’s economy, he…
-
Jeffrey Rose is New Hampshire's new Commissioner of the Department of Resources and Economic Development. He came to our studios to talk about what's on…
-
The Executive Council has confirmed Governor Hassan’s appointees for the commissioner of both the Banking Department and the Department of Resources and…