Members of the legislative ethics committee are backing legislation to better define conflicts of interest for New Hampshire lawmakers.The bill, HB1694,…
A State House ethics panel says a top House Democrat violated ethics guidelines by testifying and voting on several pieces of legislation that directly…
The Legislative Ethics Committee voted on Monday to pursue a preliminary investigation into a complaint against New Hampshire House Majority Leader Doug…
House Majority Leader Doug Ley is adamant that he hasn’t broken any ethics rules by engaging in legislative advocacy as president of the New Hampshire…
New Hampshire's Legislative Ethics Committee is reviewing a complaint against House Majority Leader Doug Ley, which alleges he violated ethics guidelines…