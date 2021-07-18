-
A judge in Rockingham County has ordered one of New Hampshire's largest privately-owned water utility companies to temporarily limit how much water it…
-
Deanna Anthony remembers the moment she realized there was something wrong with her water.It was June 2018, and she and her husband Dave had just moved…
-
State regulators have new data on mercury levels in fish caught in New Hampshire waters – and they want more anglers to donate fish for testing.The state…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has launched a new online crowdsourcing project with the goal of mapping every stone wall in the…
-
Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency said the Coakley Landfill, a superfund site in North Hampton, does not currently pose an unacceptable risk…
-
The Department of Environmental Services has been issuing more warnings than it usually does at this point in the summer for algal blooms, potentially…
-
New Hampshire is receiving more than $160,000 to keep waste water from boats out of the state’s lakes and shores.The funding announcement was made Friday…
-
After pulling his first nominee for the position, Gov. Chris Sununu brought forward a new nomination to oversee the state’s environmental agency at…
-
After more than a decade on the job, the head of New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services is ready to step down.Commissioner Tom Burack…
-
After the Flint, Michigan water crisis, many around the country started taking a closer look their own water systems. And with a recent contamination…