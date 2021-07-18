-
The judge found that Chauvin abused a position of trust, treated George Floyd with "particular cruelty," committed the crime as part of a group, and the offense occurred in front of children.
Yesterday, after less than two days of deliberation, a jury in Minnesota convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of the murder of George Floyd, a…
Accountability, Not Justice: N.H. Activists, Residents React To Chauvin Guilty VerdictActivists and residents in New Hampshire say they feel a sense of relief after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of…
Ahead of closing arguments in the case of the former Minneapolis police officer, Judge Peter Cahill issued detailed instructions to the jury. Chauvin faces three counts.
"Use your common sense. Believe your eyes. What you saw, you saw," prosecutor Steve Schleicher told the jurors in closing arguments during Chauvin's murder trial.
Philonise Floyd said people would go to church just because his brother was there: "He just was like a person everybody loved around the community. He just knew how to make people feel better."