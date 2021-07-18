-
The four-part podcast Supervision follows one New Hampshire man's life on parole. We talk about this series with reporter Emily Corwin, and discuss parole…
The Department of Defense says a member of the U.S. Air Force from New Hampshire has died in a non-combat-related incident.The death of 24-year-old Staff…
When the military and its contractors need to get rid of old or obsolete bullets and bombs, they sometimes burn them. This releases chemicals like lead…
New Hampshire’s economy as a whole is affected by what happens across the country and around the world, but the defense industry, a major economic driver…
The Battlefront Against Cyber Attackers Is An Adorable Miniature CityOn Monday, the Washington Post reported that Chinese hackers had gained access to the designs of more than two dozen US weapons systems, including combat…
Until about two weeks ago, active duty armed service members could count on $4,500 a year to help pay for college tuition. But with the military…
Computers are often associated with certain intangibles: data, communication, and storage space rank among them. At a recent hacker conference, a speaker…
New Hampshire’s congressional delegation took part in a rally today protesting looming cuts to defense spending. The event took place in Nashua at BAE…
The United States and other nations, along with terrorist and criminal groups, are increasingly engaged in high-tech espionage and cyber attacks, often…
Will Defense cuts hit home in New Hampshire? As a national conversation begins over military base closures, there’s a possibility that the Portsmouth…