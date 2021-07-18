David Mallett

-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelDeath Came a Knockin'/ The Duhks/ The Duhks/ Sugar Hill RecordsChanged the Locks/ Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Song Train…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 7.23.17Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBabes In The Wood/ Mary Black/ Twenty Five Years – Twenty Five Songs’/ SonyJambalaya/ Harvey Reid/ Song Train/ WoodpeckerRock…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9.25.16Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Ballad Of The St. Anne's Reel / Makem And Spain/ Sessions, Vol. I/ Red BiddyWalls/ Tony Rice/ Sings Gordon Lightfoot/…
NHPR Folk Calendar 3.15.15Tuesday, March 17>>>Liz & Dan Faiella at Cara Irish Pub ~ Dover, NH ~ 1:30pm ~ 603-343-4390, http://carairishpub.com/ >>>Liz & Dan Faiella at Nine Lions…
NHPR Folk Show Calendar 11/16/14Friday, November 21>>>Skip Gorman w/ Connie Dover at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.monadnockfolk.org>>>Livingston Taylor at Exeter High School ~…
NHPR Folk Calendar 10/26/14Tuesday, October 28>>>Sacred Harp(shape note) Sing ~ Nelson, NH ~ 7pm ~ email for directions: ecsandberg@gmail.com , www.monadnockfolk.orgSaturday,…