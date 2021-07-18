-
The N.H. Attorney General’s office will not file charges against Rep. David Campbell (D-Nashua) for who running down five ducks in a hotel parking lot in…
The State House has rejected a bill to legalize a casino in southern New Hampshire, by a vote of 199 to 164.NHPR’s Michael Brindley was on hand for the…
As the New Hampshire House prepares to vote on a plan to increase the gas tax by 15 cents, the bill’s lead sponsor is working to undo the damage of an…
There was a big surprise waiting for New Hampshire politicos this morning. As the final votes were tallied in the four hundred races for the State House…