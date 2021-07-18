-
A public defender who suffered serious injuries after an alleged assault by an inmate inside of the Valley Street Jail in Manchester is suing Hillsborough…
The man accused of opening fire at a wedding last October in Pelham, New Hampshire will remain in jail pending trial.Dale Holloway appeared in court…
The man accused of opening fire during a wedding ceremony inside a Pelham church last year will argue that he should be released pending trial due to…
A man accused of shooting a New Hampshire church pastor and bride during a wedding and later attacking his own lawyer has been formally indicted on two…
A Manchester man accused of shooting two people during a wedding ceremony earlier this month was arraigned Tuesday on an additional charge after allegedly…
Police said two people were shot during a wedding at a church in Pelham, N.H., on Saturday morning.Officers rushed to the New England Pentecostal Church…