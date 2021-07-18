Corruption

-
The Supreme Court ended it's term June 30th, issuing a slew of decisions. We look at three rulings: one involving gun ownership and domestic violence…
"...the fundraiser has 35,000 bucks in checks sitting in her pocket right now. And we're going to talk about public policy while we take the checks."
As Spaniards grapple with severe austerity measures and record unemployment, their king is dealing with a different kind of pain. Public outrage is running high over an elephant hunt in Africa that King Juan Carlos took recently. It cost nearly $60,000 — more than twice the average salary in Spain.
News Corp., one of the world's major media powers, owns The Wall Street Journal and Fox News. In Britain, its powerful newspaper arm is at the heart of phone hacking and police bribery scandals. The driving force behind the company is its octogenarian chairman and CEO, Rupert Murdoch, whose story began in Australia.
A blistering report finds the government team concealed documents that would have helped the late Ted Stevens, a longtime Republican senator from Alaska, defend himself against false-statements charges in 2008. Stevens lost his Senate seat as the scandal played out and later died in a plane crash.