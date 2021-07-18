-
Governor Sununu signs his first bill into law; it makes New Hampshire the 11th state to allow gun owners to carry concealed without a permit. A bill to…
-
Governor Chris Sununu signed his first bill into law Wednesday, repealing the license requirement to carry a concealed gun.The new law, which takes effect…
-
Sununu To Sign Bill Repealing Concealed Carry Permit RequirementGovernor Chris Sununu is expected to sign a bill Wednesday that will repeal the state's permit requirement for carrying a concealed firearm.Similar bills…
-
A bill doing away with the permit requirement for carrying a concealed firearm is headed to Governor Chris Sununu’s desk after the House voted in favor of…
-
New Hampshire lawmakers will tackle two controversial issues this week: gun laws and marijuana policy.Earlier this month the state Senate agreed to remove…
-
The New Hampshire Senate has voted on party lines to allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. With Republicans leaders and Governor…
-
We tackle two of the hottest issues of the week at the Statehouse: repealing concealed carry and Right-to-Work legislation. In the first half-hour we'll…
-
A bill looking to eliminate New Hampshire’s permit requirement for carrying a concealed firearm has passed committee and now heads to the full Senate for…
-
Hearings for the new legislative session officially kick off this week in Concord. And lawmakers are getting right to business with two controversial…
-
New Hampshire gun owners will still need a permit to carry a concealed weapon, after the Republican-led state Senate failed Thursday to overturn a bill…