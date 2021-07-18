-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has agreed to hear a community group’s appeal in a dispute over an environmental protection ordinance in Nottingham,…
-
Community Rights Group Appeals to N.H. Supreme Court In Bid to Defend Nottingham OrdinanceAn environmental group in Nottingham is appealing to the New Hampshire Supreme Court to try to get involved in an ongoing legal battle over community…
-
The state House has again rejected a bid to give New Hampshire towns more control over their own environmental protections – but advocates of the…
-
Advocates for more local control in New Hampshire are trying again to amend the state constitution, this time to let municipalities pass laws protecting…
-
New Hampshire has put the brakes on the Northern Pass energy project for now, but some towns are still prepared to block it with local laws asserting…