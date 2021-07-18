Community Health Center

-
Ten community health centers in New Hampshire are splitting over $835,000 in federal grants to improve health care delivery. The U.S. Department of Health…
Gov. Chris Sununu and neighboring Vermont Gov. Phil Scott are urging Congress to reauthorize funding for the states’ community health centers. Failing to…
Community health centers in New Hampshire — and nationwide – are bracing for the possible loss of millions of dollars in federal funding if Congress…
Ten community health centers in New Hampshire are getting $486,000 in federal money meant to reward them for being leaders in areas such as chronic…