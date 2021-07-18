-
Come meet The Exchange team for a new series called "Coffee & Community." Host Laura Knoy and the show's producers will be on hand to hear about what's…
Nori and Sarah Kozuma opened up the Horseshoe Cafe on Newmarket’s main drag last year.The Bay Area-transplants, married and heavily tattooed, divide the…
That cup of coffee you had this morning came a long way before you poured it.Certified coffee taster Emeran Langmaid has spent the past 15 years getting…
The weekday morning rush is in full effect at the McDonald’s in Concord’s South End. Customers are ordering Egg McMuffins at the counter; commuters are…
The A&E Custom Coffee Roastery in Amherst is hosting a latte art throwdown. We decided to learn more about how latte art is made and judged.Sam Delay…
A Bedford coffee roaster offers a different kind of buzz.Say you’re at a cookout this weekend celebrating the Fourth. It’s hot out and you want a cold…
Running a business that puts its profits into nonprofits isn't new - but the most common business we see is usually a thrift store.A new coffeeshop in…
Some predict we're on the verge of a 'coffee revolution' here in NH, and a small Bedford-based roaster is leading the charge. It's a cold, raw morning,…
Organizers expected a nice, somewhat modest turnout for the first try at a New Hampshire Coffee Festival. But then, putting a sign out on Main Street that…
Have you heard about coffee that's for the birds? There definitely is such a thing: shade-grown coffee. Until recently that's how all coffee grew: in the…