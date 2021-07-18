© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Clean Air

  • EarthTalkChemicalPlants.jpg
    NHPR Blogs
    West, Texas Could Happen Anywhere
    EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: The recent explosion at a West, Texas fertilizer plant that killed many people really alarmed me.…
  • Health
    N.H. Residents Breathing Easy
    Todd Bookman
    ,
    A report out today from the American Lung Association says that New Hampshire’s air quality continues to improve.The level of smog is falling in…
  • EarthTalkPollutionNationalParks.JPG
    NHPR Blogs
    Air Pollution in National Parks
    EarthTalk® E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: I was appalled by the pollution haze I saw on a recent visit to Acadia National Park in Maine,…
  • EarthTalkCleanAirAmbassadors.jpg
    NHPR Blogs
    Clean Air Ambassadors
    EarthTalk® E - The Environmental Magazine Dear EarthTalk: Who are the “Clean Air Ambassadors” and what are they trying to accomplish?-- Brenda Coughlin,…
  • EarthTalkNewCafeStandards.jpg
    NHPR Blogs
    New Automobile Fuel Economy Standards
    EarthTalk® E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: I read that car makers had agreed to up fuel economy standards to an average of about 55 miles…
  • IMG_1869.JPG
    NH News
    Woodstove Changeout Project for Southern NH
    Sam Evans-Brown
    ,
    The American Lung Association announced a project that will pay individuals in Southern New Hampshire to swap out their old woodstoves.The money for the…
  • Environment
    New Hampshire Senators Back Clean Air Rule
    Matt Laslo
    ,
    New Hampshire’s U-S senators helped defeat a measure to unwind new regulations to clean up air in the Granite State.The Environmental Protection Agency is…