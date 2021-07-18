-
Last week, the city of Dover became the first New Hampshire municipality to raise their smoking age from 18 to 21. The new city ordinance prohibits anyone…
Smokers will no longer be able to light up in parks and ballfields in nine New Hampshire towns.The towns of Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Swanzey,…
If you look far enough back into American media, you’ll find no shortage of smoke filled offices, but as time went by, public opinion (in part due to…
New Hampshire health officials say a survey of independent pharmacies shows most don't sell tobacco products.The telephone survey — conducted in August —…
Despite claims by the industry that e-cigarettes are healthier than traditional smoking, more research is raising questions about this alternative,…
There has been a significant increase in the popularity of this alternative to smoking, but health officials are still weighing the positive and negative…
Governor Maggie Hassan is looking to raise New Hampshire’s cigarette tax. In her state budget address, she pitched a 30-cent increase as good public…
A federal appeals court considers Tuesday how far the government can go in forcing a business — in this case cigarette makers — to warn consumers about its product. The FDA wants large, graphic warning labels on cigarettes to scare smokers, but tobacco companies say that violates their right to free speech.